Morgan Stanley's Bold Bet: U.S. Stocks to Soar

Morgan Stanley has made a bullish prediction for U.S. stocks, significantly raising its 2026 year-end target for the S&P 500 index to 7,800.

This revised outlook is driven by factors including strong earnings growth, the transformative impact of AI on efficiency, and a favorable policy backdrop.

The previous year-end target set by the firm was not specified, but it is clear that Morgan Stanley places great confidence in the U.S. stock market relative to its global peers.

