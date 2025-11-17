Morgan Stanley's Bold Bet: U.S. Stocks to Soar
Morgan Stanley has increased its 2026 year-end target for the S&P 500 index to 7,800, influenced by robust earnings growth, AI efficiency gains, and a supportive policy environment, favoring U.S. stocks over global counterparts.
Morgan Stanley has made a bullish prediction for U.S. stocks, significantly raising its 2026 year-end target for the S&P 500 index to 7,800.
This revised outlook is driven by factors including strong earnings growth, the transformative impact of AI on efficiency, and a favorable policy backdrop.
The previous year-end target set by the firm was not specified, but it is clear that Morgan Stanley places great confidence in the U.S. stock market relative to its global peers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
