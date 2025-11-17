Left Menu

Morgan Stanley's Bold Bet: U.S. Stocks to Soar

Morgan Stanley has increased its 2026 year-end target for the S&P 500 index to 7,800, influenced by robust earnings growth, AI efficiency gains, and a supportive policy environment, favoring U.S. stocks over global counterparts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 13:26 IST
Morgan Stanley's Bold Bet: U.S. Stocks to Soar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Morgan Stanley has made a bullish prediction for U.S. stocks, significantly raising its 2026 year-end target for the S&P 500 index to 7,800.

This revised outlook is driven by factors including strong earnings growth, the transformative impact of AI on efficiency, and a favorable policy backdrop.

The previous year-end target set by the firm was not specified, but it is clear that Morgan Stanley places great confidence in the U.S. stock market relative to its global peers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh's special tribunal sentences deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity.

Bangladesh's special tribunal sentences deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina...

 Global
2
Harbhajan Singh Laments the Decline of Test Cricket

Harbhajan Singh Laments the Decline of Test Cricket

 India
3
Revolutionizing Airport Security: Vehant Technologies Secures Major ETD Order

Revolutionizing Airport Security: Vehant Technologies Secures Major ETD Orde...

 India
4
Political Maneuvering: Karnataka's Power Dynamics Unfold

Political Maneuvering: Karnataka's Power Dynamics Unfold

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025