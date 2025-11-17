Exide Industries Powers Ahead: Lithium-Ion Cell Production Set to Transform Market

Exide Industries announced that production at its new lithium-ion cell facility is expected to commence by the close of FY'26. Installations and commissioning of equipment are nearing completion, propelling the company towards a pivotal shift into the rapidly evolving battery sector.

In strategic discussions with leading two-wheeler OEMs, two companies are likely to become Exide's first customers for these advanced batteries. The production will initially focus on NCM-based cylindrical cells for two-wheelers, with a prismatic LFP line planned for stationary applications, as disclosed during the recent post-earnings analysts' conference call.

The company has invested a substantial Rs 3,947 crore in its subsidiary, Exide Energy, reflecting its commitment to expanding operations. Exide aims to optimize utilization rates to 80-90% to balance margins with its current lead-acid battery business, leveraging local production advantages amid global supply challenges.

