Left Menu

Exide Industries Powers Ahead: Lithium-Ion Cell Production Set to Transform Market

Exide Industries plans to begin production at its lithium-ion facility by the end of FY'26, with advanced talks underway with major two-wheeler OEMs. Initial production lines will focus on NCM-based cylindrical cells for two-wheelers and LFP prismatic cells for stationary use, highlighting significant investment and growth strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:49 IST
Exide Industries Powers Ahead: Lithium-Ion Cell Production Set to Transform Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Exide Industries announced that production at its new lithium-ion cell facility is expected to commence by the close of FY'26. Installations and commissioning of equipment are nearing completion, propelling the company towards a pivotal shift into the rapidly evolving battery sector.

In strategic discussions with leading two-wheeler OEMs, two companies are likely to become Exide's first customers for these advanced batteries. The production will initially focus on NCM-based cylindrical cells for two-wheelers, with a prismatic LFP line planned for stationary applications, as disclosed during the recent post-earnings analysts' conference call.

The company has invested a substantial Rs 3,947 crore in its subsidiary, Exide Energy, reflecting its commitment to expanding operations. Exide aims to optimize utilization rates to 80-90% to balance margins with its current lead-acid battery business, leveraging local production advantages amid global supply challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Some parties and leaders only further their own self-interest in name of social justice: PM Modi's jibe at Opposition.

Some parties and leaders only further their own self-interest in name of soc...

 India
2
Historic Verdict: Bangladesh's Political Tumult and Its Aftermath

Historic Verdict: Bangladesh's Political Tumult and Its Aftermath

 Global
3
Supreme Court's Breakthrough Rulings: A Monday Recap

Supreme Court's Breakthrough Rulings: A Monday Recap

 India
4
November Turnaround: The Karnataka Cabinet Dynamics

November Turnaround: The Karnataka Cabinet Dynamics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025