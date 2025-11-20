EU in touch with X regarding Grok's content

The European Union is in touch with social media network X regarding output published on X's Grok, which the EU described as 'appalling' and going against European human rights values.

"We are in touch with X, because the company has the obligation to take action against risks relating to Grok," said European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier.

