Left Menu

Capillary Tech shares rise over 5 pc in debut trade

Shares of the firm finally ended at Rs 606.90, up 5.18 per cent.At the NSE, the stock got listed at Rs 571.90, down 0.88 per cent. Shares of the firm later recovered all the early lost ground and jumped 9.86 per cent to Rs 633.90 during intra-day trade.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 17:19 IST
Capillary Tech shares rise over 5 pc in debut trade
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Capillary Technologies India Ltd on Friday ended over 5 per cent higher against the issue price of Rs 577 after making a muted market debut.

The stock started trading at Rs 560, a decline of 2.94 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. However, later it bounced back and climbed 9.70 per cent to Rs 633 during the day. Shares of the firm finally ended at Rs 606.90, up 5.18 per cent.

At the NSE, the stock got listed at Rs 571.90, down 0.88 per cent. Shares of the firm later recovered all the early lost ground and jumped 9.86 per cent to Rs 633.90 during intra-day trade. The stock finally ended at Rs 606.50, registering a premium of 5.11 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 4,813.43 crore.

The initial share sale of Capillary Technologies India Ltd got subscribed 52.95 times on the final day of subscription on Tuesday.

The Rs 877.5-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 549-577 per share.

The IPO had a fresh issue of Rs 345 crore and an offer for sale of 92,28,796 shares.

Capillary Technologies India offers artificial intelligence-based cloud native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products and solutions primarily to enterprise customers globally to develop loyalty of its consumers and channel partners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

 India
2
GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earnings optimism

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earning...

 Global
3
Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into water

Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into wate...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025