Trai's Push for Spam-Free Telecom: Report, Don't Just Block

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has called on mobile users to take an active role in combating spam calls by using the Trai DND app.

According to Trai, blocking numbers on personal devices is ineffective as it does not eliminate the root of the problem — the spammer — who can easily use new numbers to carry on the illicit activity.

By reporting through the app, users assist in tracing and cutting off these fraudulent sources, a strategy that has already seen over 21 lakh mobile numbers and around one lakh entities cut off for spam activities. Collective reporting is essential in a national effort to stop telecom misuse.