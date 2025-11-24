Left Menu

Trai's Push for Spam-Free Telecom: Report, Don't Just Block

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has urged subscribers to use the DND app to report spam calls and SMS, instead of merely blocking numbers. This approach has led to the disconnection of over 21 lakh mobile numbers and one lakh entities, highlighting user reporting's importance in combating telecom misuse.

Updated: 24-11-2025 17:54 IST
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has called on mobile users to take an active role in combating spam calls by using the Trai DND app.

According to Trai, blocking numbers on personal devices is ineffective as it does not eliminate the root of the problem — the spammer — who can easily use new numbers to carry on the illicit activity.

By reporting through the app, users assist in tracing and cutting off these fraudulent sources, a strategy that has already seen over 21 lakh mobile numbers and around one lakh entities cut off for spam activities. Collective reporting is essential in a national effort to stop telecom misuse.

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

