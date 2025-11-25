Trump Launches Genesis Mission to Revolutionize AI

In a significant move towards enhancing artificial intelligence, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to initiate the Genesis Mission, a comprehensive government-wide effort. This initiative is set to establish an integrated AI platform to optimize federal scientific datasets.

The Genesis Mission, as it is known, is designed to transform the landscape of scientific research. By employing the vast repository of government-held scientific data, the mission aims to train advanced AI models while facilitating the creation of AI agents. These agents are envisioned to assist in testing new scientific hypotheses, automating research processes, and achieving groundbreaking scientific advancements at an accelerated pace.

This strategic effort reflects a commitment to swiftly drive innovation and discovery by harnessing the undoubted potential of artificial intelligence. The initiative underscores the importance placed on cutting-edge technological progress in the realm of scientific inquiry under President Trump's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)