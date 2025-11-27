Blast Off: India's Space Revolution Soars with Private Players

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Infinity Campus of Indian space startup Skyroot on Thursday, also unveiling the company's first orbital rocket, Vikram-I. In his address, Modi underlined the importance of 'historic' space reforms that allowed private players like Skyroot to thrive in the Indian space sector.

Modi observed the rapid advancement of over 300 space startups in India, attributing it to the government's open space policy. The Prime Minister noted that India's space sector is increasingly attracting global investors, thanks to the burgeoning private space talent that is helping shape the country's international identity.

Tracing India's space journey from humble beginnings, Modi celebrated the strides made in areas such as technology and innovation. Skyroot's advanced facilities, led by former ISRO scientists, symbolize these growths and are anticipated to further bolster India's capabilities in launching satellites, embodying the nation's ambition and competitive edge globally.

