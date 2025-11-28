AI Sparks Weekly Gains in Chinese Stock Markets

China and Hong Kong stock markets remained relatively stable on Friday, yet concluded the week with gains as investor interest continued to grow in artificial intelligence stocks. Both China's blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index experienced a slight increase of 0.2% by midday, while the Hong Kong Hang Seng decreased by 0.2%.

Artificial intelligence shares onshore surged by 6.5% this week following a month-long decline, while major tech stocks in Hong Kong rose nearly 4%. The weekly performance saw the CSI300 Index up by 1.6% and the Hang Seng Index by 2.6%.

Analysts predict that China's stock market in 2026 will focus heavily on technology and dividend sectors, expecting higher volatility as indexes rise. This prediction comes amidst reports of sportswear companies exploring new acquisitions and media speculation about debt restructuring among developers.

