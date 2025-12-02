MAJOR BRITISH BEAUTY BRANDS SET TO SHOWCASE AT COSMOPROF INDIA 2025

Mumbai, 1 December 2025: The recent signing of the FTA between the UK and India has turbocharged growth across key sectors, including cosmetics and personal care products. The UK beauty industry is a global powerhouse, contributing £31.5 billion to GDP in 2025, and in 2024, the UK exported £4.3 billion worth of beauty and personal care products. The UK-India FTA will slash tariffs in this sector from 30% to 10% with further reductions expected over the next decade, improving access and choice for consumers on both sides. And with Cosmoprof India, the leading business-to-business event for the thriving beauty market in India, these brands are looking to act early to realise the potential of the FTA for their industry.

From science-backed innovations to heritage craftmanship and game-changing technology, the UK pavilion at Cosmoprof India brings together an impressive mix of brands across skincare, cosmetics, men's grooming, haircare, nailcare, beauty tools, wellness, AI-driven beauty tech and manufacturing, representing the strength and diversity of the UK's £31.5 billion beauty and wellbeing industry.

Harjinder Kang, His Majesty's Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, said: "The UK–India FTA unlocks massive growth opportunity for beauty and personal care businesses on both sides; enhancing access, slashing tariffs, and driving partnerships at scale. As we welcome over a dozen iconic British brands to Cosmoprof India 2025, we are excited to showcase the best of UK innovation to one of the world's fastest-growing beauty markets." Catherine McCambridge, Head of Sales, Denman Brush, said: ''India represents one of the most dynamic beauty markets in the world. With the UK-India FTA helping to create a more open and collaborative trading environment, our partnership with SSIZ International places Denman in a strong position to scale. This agreement enables us to bring our professional heritage to more salons, while unlocking major opportunities in the fast-growing consumer sector." Holition, a leader in AR-powered and AI-driven virtual try-ons used by top beauty brands globally, is exploring partnerships to bring advanced digital beauty experiences to Indian consumers.

Jonathan Chippindale, Co-Founder & CEO, Holition and Chairman, Beauty by Holition, said: "We're honoured to showcase UK innovation on the global stage, and the UK-India FTA opens an exciting new chapter for the future of beauty technology. As a global leader in Augmented Reality powered and AI-driven beauty experiences, this agreement will enable us to accelerate partnerships, share British expertise, and bring next-generation digital beauty solutions to one of the world's fast-growing markets." Suraj Lalvani, CEO, Facetheory, said: ''The UK–India FTA opens a clearer pathway for British brands committed to ethical, ingredient-focused skincare. For Facetheory, it enables smoother collaboration with Indian partners and accelerates our ability to offer accessible, intelligently formulated products to a market that values both quality and transparency.'' CellDerma, an award winning British clinical skincare brand founded by aesthetic doctor Dr Dev Patel, confirms plans for its first launch in India.

Dr Dev Patel, Founder and CEO of CellDerma, said: "We are proud to be taking this important step into India. India has a deep appreciation for innovation and evidence-based skincare. We believe there is strong alignment between our values and the needs of consumers across the region. We look forward to engaging with partners who share our commitment to clinical excellence, integrity, and meaningful results." Sector and country specialists from the British High Commission will be ready to engage Indian partners and visitors at Cosmoprof India 2025.

