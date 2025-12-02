Smart mobility platform zingbus aims to expand electric bus fleet to 1000 vehicles in next few years

Intercity smart mobility platform zingbus on Tuesday said it aims to expand its electric bus fleet to 1,000 vehicles over the next few years amid rapidly increasing demand for these vehicles.

As the industry moves toward electric mobility, the shift naturally introduces new processes and technologies for operators to navigate. For more than 90 per cent of India's bus operators, entering the EV segment is less about capability gaps and more about the need for a supportive ecosystem that makes this transition smoother, the company said.

With over 250 operators now integrated into the platform, the company said, it has created one of the country's most robust distributed partner ecosystems in intercity mobility.

The bus aggregator, earlier this year, started rolling out its operator-led model, enabling seamless and sustainable electric transition across India's highways.

Moving beyond the traditional Company-Owned, Company-Operated (COCO) approach, zingbus has adopted a fundamentally different growth playbook driven by mutual cooperation and well-aligned incentives for all involved stakeholders, it said.

Zingbus said its alternate approach allows operators to run their buses with the company helping them with revenue management and service delivery with their technology stack customized for electric fleet operations.

This structure aligns incentives, eliminates the chronic revenue losses that plague centrally run fleets, and allows zingbus to expand without carrying the cost of asset ownership, it stated.

The company has aggressive plans for expanding its electric bus fleet to over 1,000 buses in the next few years, it stated.

''Our operator partners are excited to go electric and by empowering them with an EV-ready operating system, we are not just adding electric buses but are unlocking an entirely new growth curve for intercity mobility. We believe the highways of the future will be electric, and they will be built through partnership, not centralization,'' said Prashant Kumar, Co-founder of zingbus.

The company has over 300 buses in its fleet and a presence across 200-plus cities in 20-plus states.

