Lego to launch life-size World Cup trophy as part of FIFA deal

PTI | London | Updated: 03-12-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 18:57 IST
It's a life-size World Cup soccer trophy — made of 2,842 Lego bricks.

Lego teamed up with FIFA on Wednesday to announce the product that will launch the classic Danish toy brand's first World Cup range next year.

The Lego version of the trophy first presented at the 1974 World Cup will be the exact same height of 36.8 centimeters (14 ½ inches).

But the Lego brick trophy will be plastic instead of 18 carat solid gold and green malachite, and easier to pick up than the original's 6.175 kilograms (13.6 pounds).

It goes on sale for $200 in March and will include "a hidden scene which can be opened via a pullable slip in the upper globe section," Lego said in a statement.

FIFA keeps the original trophy in Zurich.

The first 48-team men's World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico opens June 11.

