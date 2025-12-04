Left Menu

Venmo announces it is 'back up and running' following widespread service outage

Venmo announced early Thursday that an issue impacting the payment service had been fixed and it was back up and running, after users reported trouble sending and receiving money for hours.Were sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate you bearing with us while our team addressed this, the company said in a post on the social platform X.Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages, showed reports that problems began spiking at about 630 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 11:47 IST
Venmo announces it is 'back up and running' following widespread service outage
  • Country:
  • United States

Venmo announced early Thursday that an issue impacting the payment service had been fixed and it was "back up and running," after users reported trouble sending and receiving money for hours.

"We're sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate you bearing with us while our team addressed this," the company said in a post on the social platform X.

Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages, showed reports that problems began spiking at about 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday. Many people posted on social media about experiencing problems with the service, including some who said they were unable to pay for medication or buy dinner. Venmo had said Wednesday night on X that it was "working on a fix." The company didn't provide any additional details about what caused the problem or how it was fixed.

Peer-to-peer payment apps have exploded in popularity in the last decade. Venmo had 92 million active users as of last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aarti, 'India'-Russia Friendship March' in Varanasi ahead of Putin's visit

Aarti, 'India'-Russia Friendship March' in Varanasi ahead of Putin's visit

 India
2
Kerala court dismisses suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil's anticipatory bail plea in rape case.

Kerala court dismisses suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil's anticipa...

 India
3
Elgar case: HC grants bail to ex-DU professor Hany Babu on ground of prolonged incarceration

Elgar case: HC grants bail to ex-DU professor Hany Babu on ground of prolong...

 India
4
Sonia urges govt to take action to tackle air pollution in Delhi as opposition protests

Sonia urges govt to take action to tackle air pollution in Delhi as oppositi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI to drive 6G evolution, but security and energy constraints threaten rollout

AI driving precision farming while barriers threaten smallholder adoption

Service quality and trust no longer enough: FinTech becomes key to customer retention in banking

Explainable AI reveals hidden thresholds driving sudden urban water disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025