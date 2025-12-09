India's First Deep Tech Venture Capital at IIT Bombay: Y-Point Fund Launched

The Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE) at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has made history by launching the country's first deep tech venture capital fund, the Y-Point Venture Capital Fund, valued at Rs 250 crore.

Aimed at transforming the landscape for deep tech startups, the fund provides essential risk capital in the early stages of a startup's journey, with investments targeting 25-30 ventures emerging from prestigious academic and research institutions.

Endorsed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the fund is registered as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) and will focus on sectors such as AI, advanced computing, and climate technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)