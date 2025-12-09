India's First Deep Tech Venture Capital at IIT Bombay: Y-Point Fund Launched
The Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at IIT Bombay introduced the Y-Point Venture Capital Fund, India's premier deep tech fund worth Rs 250 crore. Aimed at advancing startups from lab to market, it offers early-stage capital for deep tech startups, focusing on impactful sectors like AI and healthcare.
- Country:
- India
The Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE) at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has made history by launching the country's first deep tech venture capital fund, the Y-Point Venture Capital Fund, valued at Rs 250 crore.
Aimed at transforming the landscape for deep tech startups, the fund provides essential risk capital in the early stages of a startup's journey, with investments targeting 25-30 ventures emerging from prestigious academic and research institutions.
Endorsed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the fund is registered as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) and will focus on sectors such as AI, advanced computing, and climate technology.
(With inputs from agencies.)