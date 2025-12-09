Australia Leads the Way: Social Media Ban for Teens Sets Global Precedent

Australia has made headlines by becoming the first country to ban social media for children under the age of 16 as of midnight Wednesday (1300 GMT). Major platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram are impacted, and noncompliance could lead to fines up to A$49.5 million ($33 million). While technology giants and free speech advocates have voiced opposition, parents and child protection activists have expressed support for the bold measure.

The world's eyes are on Australia as concerns about the negative effects of social media on young users gain traction globally. Professor Tama Leaver of Curtin University noted that Australia is unlikely to remain alone in adopting such restrictions. This action could serve as a blueprint for other nations planning similar measures.

The law signifies a tense stand-off between lawmakers and the tech industry. It arrives amid mounting evidence that platforms contribute to mental health issues among teenagers. As other countries, including Denmark and Malaysia, consider comparable actions, Australia's approach may foreshadow a shift in global regulatory landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)