Australia Leads the Way: Social Media Ban for Teens Sets Global Precedent

Australia is the first country to ban social media for children under 16, impacting platforms like TikTok and Instagram. The move drew criticism from tech companies and free speech proponents while being lauded by parents. Other nations are observing Australia's efforts as they consider similar age-based restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia has made headlines by becoming the first country to ban social media for children under the age of 16 as of midnight Wednesday (1300 GMT). Major platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram are impacted, and noncompliance could lead to fines up to A$49.5 million ($33 million). While technology giants and free speech advocates have voiced opposition, parents and child protection activists have expressed support for the bold measure.

The world's eyes are on Australia as concerns about the negative effects of social media on young users gain traction globally. Professor Tama Leaver of Curtin University noted that Australia is unlikely to remain alone in adopting such restrictions. This action could serve as a blueprint for other nations planning similar measures.

The law signifies a tense stand-off between lawmakers and the tech industry. It arrives amid mounting evidence that platforms contribute to mental health issues among teenagers. As other countries, including Denmark and Malaysia, consider comparable actions, Australia's approach may foreshadow a shift in global regulatory landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

