China approves first batch of L3 autonomous driving vehicles

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-12-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 13:22 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China has approved its first batch of level-3 autonomous driving vehicles, for two models from automakers Changan Auto and BAIC Motor's ARCFOX , the industry ministry said in a statement released on Monday.

The auto industry has defined five levels of autonomous driving, from cruise control at level one to fully self-driving cars at level five, and level three means cars can drive without a human driver's supervision.

