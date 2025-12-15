China approves first batch of L3 autonomous driving vehicles
Updated: 15-12-2025 13:22 IST
China has approved its first batch of level-3 autonomous driving vehicles, for two models from automakers Changan Auto and BAIC Motor's ARCFOX , the industry ministry said in a statement released on Monday.
The auto industry has defined five levels of autonomous driving, from cruise control at level one to fully self-driving cars at level five, and level three means cars can drive without a human driver's supervision.
