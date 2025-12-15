UPDATE 1-Witkoff, Kushner brief EU foreign ministers on Gaza via video conference, EU official says
Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 15:21 IST
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner on Monday briefed EU foreign ministers on Trump's Gaza peace plan via video conference, an EU official said.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said earlier on Monday that he had suggested to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas that Kushner and Witkoff provide an update on the implementation of the plan to the foreign ministers during their meeting in Brussels.
