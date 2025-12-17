Left Menu

OpenAI's Ambitious Funding Push: A $10 Billion Deal from Amazon

OpenAI is reportedly negotiating to secure over $10 billion in funding from Amazon, involving the use of Amazon's AI chips. The report, stemming from sources within the industry, hints at significant collaboration potential although Reuters has yet to confirm the details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 08:05 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 08:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Artificial intelligence powerhouse OpenAI is reportedly in negotiations to acquire more than $10 billion in funding from retail and tech giant Amazon. This ambitious financial bid, reported by The Information, would also involve OpenAI leveraging Amazon's AI chip technology.

Sources familiar with the discussions revealed this potential investment, highlighting a strategic partnership between two major players in the AI and technology sector.

As of now, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the accuracy of the reported information. If successful, this move could mark a significant milestone in the advancement and expansion of OpenAI's capabilities.

