OpenAI's Ambitious Funding Push: A $10 Billion Deal from Amazon

Artificial intelligence powerhouse OpenAI is reportedly in negotiations to acquire more than $10 billion in funding from retail and tech giant Amazon. This ambitious financial bid, reported by The Information, would also involve OpenAI leveraging Amazon's AI chip technology.

Sources familiar with the discussions revealed this potential investment, highlighting a strategic partnership between two major players in the AI and technology sector.

As of now, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the accuracy of the reported information. If successful, this move could mark a significant milestone in the advancement and expansion of OpenAI's capabilities.