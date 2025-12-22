Sarla Aviation Takes Flight: Ground Testing Begins on India’s First eVTOL Air Taxi

Sarla Aviation has officially commenced ground testing for its cutting-edge electric air taxis in Bengaluru, paving the way for India's entry into the next era of aviation technology. This pivotal phase transitions the project from digital concepts to full-scale testing of the eVTOL demonstrator, SYLLA SYL-X1.

Backed by investments from Accel and notable figures like Nikhil Kamath, the aerospace startup aims to launch its air taxis by 2028. The company has already raised USD 13 million and unveiled its prototype, Shunya, underscoring its commitment to pioneering a new class of vertical flight systems.

Co-founder Rakesh Gaonkar emphasizes Sarla Aviation's focus on long-term sustainability, design precision, and safety. The venture not only tackles aircraft design but also navigates India's burgeoning aerospace supply chain, aiming to achieve helicopter-class endurance while minimizing costs through electric propulsion.