FCC Grounds DJI: Drones Face National Security Ban

The Federal Communications Commission announced on Monday that it has added DJI, a leading Chinese drone manufacturer, and all foreign-made drones and components to its list of companies deemed to pose unacceptable national security risks. This move aims to curtail the import and sale of new drone models in the United States.

This addition to the FCC's 'Covered List' means DJI and other foreign drone companies will no longer receive FCC approval to sell new drone models in the U.S. While this measure stops the import of new models, it does not impede the sale or utilization of existing drones previously authorized by the FCC.

Despite the restrictions, consumers with previously purchased drones continue to have clearance for usage within the United States. The rule reflects ongoing efforts to bolster national security by regulating tech imports from foreign entities perceived as risks.