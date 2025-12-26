QAD | Redzone Celebrates Two Decades in India, Recognizing Manufacturing Leaders Shaping Change in 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: QAD | Redzone, the company redefining manufacturing and supply chains through intelligent, adaptive solutions, today announced the winners of the 2025 QAD | Redzone India Champions of Change Awards at Champions of Manufacturing India in Mumbai. The awards honor customers and partners who are setting new benchmarks for execution, speed, and scale across one of the world's most dynamic manufacturing markets—coinciding with QAD | Redzone's 20-year milestone in India and the launch of its next era of AI-powered manufacturing innovation.

For more than two decades, India has been central to QAD | Redzone's global success—as a hub for engineering excellence, innovation, and deep customer partnership. Today, that role is accelerating. India is not only a high-growth manufacturing market, but a strategic center for building the technologies shaping the future of global industry.

The India Champions of Change Awards spotlight manufacturers and solution partners who are modernizing operations without disruption, empowering frontline teams, and delivering measurable outcomes across automotive, industrial manufacturing, and food production.

"India is at the heart of QAD | Redzone's transformation," said Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO of QAD | Redzone. "For more than 20 years, our teams in India have shaped how we build, scale, and deliver our platform worldwide. Today, QAD | Redzone India is at the center of the next chapter—building Adaptive ERP, Redzone Connected Workforce, and Champion AI for manufacturers in India and across the globe. The Champions of Change reflect the leadership, execution, and ambition required to define the future of manufacturing." "What distinguishes manufacturing leadership in India today is execution at scale," said Rajeev Purohit, General Manager, India and Head of Engineering at QAD | Redzone. "The Champions of Change we are recognizing are moving fast, modernizing with discipline, and delivering results without slowing the business. They set the benchmark for how transformation gets done—practically, pragmatically, and at pace." 2025 India Champions of Change Award Winners – Customers and Partners: Jayanti Herbs & Spice, SAF-HOLLAND (York Transport), Hindalco, and Autoliv India were recognised as Customers for driving impactful manufacturing transformation through QAD | Redzone, delivering measurable improvements in operational efficiency, real-time visibility, compliance, and scalable ERP modernization across food, automotive, and industrial manufacturing. As Partners, YASH Technologies and Digitus were honored for their long-standing collaboration within the QAD ecosystem, execution excellence, and agile delivery, playing a critical role in upgrading customers to QAD Adaptive ERP and enabling low-risk, future-ready digital transformations across Indian manufacturing enterprises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)