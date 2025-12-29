Left Menu

New York Mandates Mental Health Warnings on Social Media

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new law requiring social media platforms to display warnings about potential mental health risks. The law targets features like infinite scrolling and auto-play, aiming to protect young users from excessive use and its potential harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 02:27 IST
New York Mandates Mental Health Warnings on Social Media

In a significant move to safeguard young users, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a pioneering law that targets social media platforms. The law mandates that platforms featuring infinite scrolling, auto-play, and algorithmic feeds must display mental health warnings.

This legislative measure comes as New York intensifies efforts to address the potential mental health risks associated with the excessive use of social media. Governor Hochul emphasized the importance of this initiative, noting the priority of protecting children.

The law reflects growing concerns over the impact of social media on young people's mental health, urging companies to acknowledge their role and responsibility in user safety.

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy-Trump Talks: A Ray of Hope or a Mirage?

Zelenskiy-Trump Talks: A Ray of Hope or a Mirage?

 Global
2
Sectarian Tensions Ignite on Syria's Coast: Alawite Protests Turn Deadly

Sectarian Tensions Ignite on Syria's Coast: Alawite Protests Turn Deadly

 Syria
3
Kurti's Landslide Victory: A New Chapter for Kosovo

Kurti's Landslide Victory: A New Chapter for Kosovo

 Global
4
New York Mandates Mental Health Warnings on Social Media

New York Mandates Mental Health Warnings on Social Media

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025