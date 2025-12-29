New York Mandates Mental Health Warnings on Social Media

In a significant move to safeguard young users, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a pioneering law that targets social media platforms. The law mandates that platforms featuring infinite scrolling, auto-play, and algorithmic feeds must display mental health warnings.

This legislative measure comes as New York intensifies efforts to address the potential mental health risks associated with the excessive use of social media. Governor Hochul emphasized the importance of this initiative, noting the priority of protecting children.

The law reflects growing concerns over the impact of social media on young people's mental health, urging companies to acknowledge their role and responsibility in user safety.