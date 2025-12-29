Uttar Pradesh Positions Itself as a Key Electronics Manufacturing Hub
Uttar Pradesh, represented by Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma, flags off the Bharat Electronics Yatra, a strategic initiative by electronica India and productronica India, to strengthen electronic manufacturing in the state. The program aims at enhancing buyer-supplier linkages across India and is supported by industry leaders like Panasonic and Maxim.
Uttar Pradesh is taking a decisive step toward becoming a hub for electronics manufacturing with the launch of the Bharat Electronics Yatra. Flagged off by Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma, this initiative is held under the aegis of electronica India and productronica India and is supported by Messe Muenchen India.
Scheduled to be held in Greater Noida, the April 2026 edition of electronica India and productronica India is expected to see participation from over 300 exhibitors. This underscores the state's commitment to enhancing its manufacturing capabilities and drawing significant investments to the region.
The Bharat Electronics Yatra is structured to facilitate direct engagement among OEMs, EMS companies, and system integrators, aiming to align India's growing electronics manufacturing sector with current market demands and future industry trends. The initiative is crucial for bolstering domestic manufacturing and strengthening India's position in the global electronics market.
