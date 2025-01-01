Wall Street's 2025 Roller-Coaster Ride: AI Gains Amid Turbulence
Wall Street's major indexes closed the final session of 2025 lower but marked significant annual gains, driven by AI stock euphoria despite tariff uncertainties under Trump. The S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq experienced strong growth, bolstered by the demand for AI stocks, yet faced losses in the last sessions.
In the final trading session of 2025, Wall Street's major indexes closed with losses, albeit capping off a year of significant gains. This performance was largely fueled by a fervor for AI-focused stocks during a turbulent year marked by President Donald Trump's tariff uncertainties.
The S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq all posted double-digit annual gains for the third consecutive year, reminiscent of the growth period from 2019 to 2021. Notably, the Dow recorded its eighth straight monthly increase, a feat not seen since 2017-2018, driven by the insatiable demand for AI-related equities that propelled indexes to record highs.
Despite the dip, experts like Giuseppe Sette highlight that such fluctuations are typical in bull markets, providing opportunities for profit-taking. With a broader global market performance anticipated by investors like Jitania Kandhari, 2026 is poised to offer diversified growth prospects.
