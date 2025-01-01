Left Menu

Wall Street's 2025 Roller-Coaster Ride: AI Gains Amid Turbulence

Wall Street's major indexes closed the final session of 2025 lower but marked significant annual gains, driven by AI stock euphoria despite tariff uncertainties under Trump. The S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq experienced strong growth, bolstered by the demand for AI stocks, yet faced losses in the last sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 02:32 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 02:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the final trading session of 2025, Wall Street's major indexes closed with losses, albeit capping off a year of significant gains. This performance was largely fueled by a fervor for AI-focused stocks during a turbulent year marked by President Donald Trump's tariff uncertainties.

The S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq all posted double-digit annual gains for the third consecutive year, reminiscent of the growth period from 2019 to 2021. Notably, the Dow recorded its eighth straight monthly increase, a feat not seen since 2017-2018, driven by the insatiable demand for AI-related equities that propelled indexes to record highs.

Despite the dip, experts like Giuseppe Sette highlight that such fluctuations are typical in bull markets, providing opportunities for profit-taking. With a broader global market performance anticipated by investors like Jitania Kandhari, 2026 is poised to offer diversified growth prospects.

