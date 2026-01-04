Left Menu

New Boost for Deep-Tech Startups: DSIR Eases Funding Norms

The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) has removed the three-year viability requirement for deep-tech startups seeking financial assistance. Announced at DSIR's foundation day, this move aims to support startups with funding up to Rs 1 crore, encouraging quicker growth under the Industrial Research and Development Promotion Program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 22:18 IST
New Boost for Deep-Tech Startups: DSIR Eases Funding Norms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has revised its eligibility criteria for deep-tech startups looking to secure financial assistance from the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research. This initiative was announced by Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh during the 42nd foundation day celebration of DSIR.

Significantly, the three-year viability requirement has been eliminated, allowing startups to avail financial assistance of up to Rs 1 crore much earlier in their journey under DSIR's Industrial Research and Development Promotion Program (IRDPP). This shift is expected to expedite the growth trajectory of emerging startups by accelerating their scalability.

Minister Singh highlighted that while the substantial Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation fund targets startups with technological achievements, a wide array of schemes remain in place for early-stage innovators and entrepreneurs. The adjustment aims to offer vital early-stage momentum, fostering innovation across the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Klaebo and Diggins Dominate Tour de Ski: A Prelude to Olympic Glory

Klaebo and Diggins Dominate Tour de Ski: A Prelude to Olympic Glory

 Global
2
Tensions Rise: North Korea's Bold Missile Launches Before Diplomacy Push

Tensions Rise: North Korea's Bold Missile Launches Before Diplomacy Push

 South Korea
3
Venezuela's Oil Export Woes: A Tightening Noose Amid Political Turmoil

Venezuela's Oil Export Woes: A Tightening Noose Amid Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Tragic Family Accident: Tractor-Trolley Collision Claims Three Lives in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic Family Accident: Tractor-Trolley Collision Claims Three Lives in Utta...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026