Meta's Global Scam Ad Tango: Keeping Regulators at Bay

Amid a surge in fraudulent ads on Meta's platforms, Japanese regulators last year expressed concerns about scams ranging from fake investments to AI-generated celebrity endorsements. This scrutiny forced Meta to make problematic ads less noticeable, avoiding a mandate for advertiser identity verification, as revealed in internal documents.

To mitigate the risk and financial impact of stricter regulations, Meta embarked on a campaign to remove fraudulent ads from its platforms. However, the company's measures also masked the true extent of scam ads, prompting debates on the transparency of its practices. Meta's strategy included manipulating search features in its Ad Library to showcase cleaner results to regulators while continuing to resist universal advertiser verification.

With government pressures mounting worldwide, Meta is engaged in a delicate dance to balance compliance and profitability. Despite calls for regulation, the company relies on tactics to delay verification processes, maintaining its revenue streams while navigating the complex web of global regulatory landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)