Global Scrutiny Intensifies on Chinese AI Startup DeepSeek
Chinese AI company DeepSeek, which aims to rival ChatGPT while minimizing costs, is facing international scrutiny over its privacy and security policies. Several countries have banned or restricted its services due to concerns over data safety and potential government surveillance links.
DeepSeek, a Chinese AI startup aiming to challenge ChatGPT with a more cost-effective model, is under global scrutiny for its privacy and security practices. Countries worry about personal data storage on computers located in China, as detailed by DeepSeek's privacy policy.
Actions against DeepSeek have been diverse. Australia has prohibited its use across government devices. Similarly, the Czech Republic and Taiwan have implemented bans due to data security concerns. In Europe, Germany's data protection authority pressured tech giants Apple and Google to remove DeepSeek from their platforms, citing safety issues.
In a different approach, Russia is collaborating with Chinese researchers on AI initiatives, while South Korea temporarily blocked the app for non-compliance with data protection rules. The United States is contemplating sanctions to prevent DeepSeek from acquiring U.S. technology, reflecting broader geopolitical considerations.
