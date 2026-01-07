Cactus Communications: Leading the Charge in AI Governance with ISO/IEC 42001:2023

Cactus Communications has cemented its leadership in AI governance by earning the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification for its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Management System. This achievement positions CACTUS among the pioneering companies globally adopting this standard, which is pivotal for the evolving AI landscape.

The certification extends across all of CACTUS' brands, including Paperpal, a trusted AI writing assistant with over three million users. It demonstrates CACTUS' commitment to executing a comprehensive AI governance framework that aligns with international best practices.

This milestone reinforces CACTUS' promise of safety, reliability, and accountability in AI, ensuring that institutions and partners can rely on its solutions. As expectations and regulations surrounding AI continue to progress, CACTUS remains dedicated to supporting its users and partners with trustworthy AI tools.

(With inputs from agencies.)