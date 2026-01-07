Harnessing Energetic Materials for Enhanced Operational Capability: Insights from the IAF's Perspective

Energetic materials, critical to the operational range and lethality of military systems, were at the forefront of discussions at a Delhi seminar this week. These materials are becoming increasingly vital in ensuring the survivability and responsiveness of military operations, according to a high-ranking official from the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Addressing the seminar, Air Marshal Sanjiv Ghuratia underscored the necessity of indigenous advancements in high-energy materials, highlighting their role in propulsion and on-board power generation. He noted that global aerospace research is moving towards integrated energy systems, combining conventional engines with advanced battery technologies.

The seminar also touched on hybrid propulsion concepts, emphasizing the exploration of hydrogen-based systems to enhance platform efficiency and endurance. As such, better energy management and technology innovation are crucial for maintaining operational superiority, the air marshal stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)