AI Misconduct: Grok's Troubling Impact on Privacy and Dignity

Britain's Information Commissioner's Office is probing Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, for data protection compliance concerns following reports of sexually abusive imagery. New Mexico's Attorney General raises alarms about the AI platform's lack of user safeguard measures. Officials worldwide express outrage, demanding accountability from technology companies.

Updated: 08-01-2026 04:43 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 04:43 IST
Britain's data watchdog, the Information Commissioner's Office, has reached out to X, owned by Elon Musk, to address concerns over compliance with data protection laws.

This follows reports of Grok, X's AI chatbot, inundating the platform with sexually abusive images of women. The ICO is seeking clarity on the safeguards in place to protect user rights under UK law.

In the United States, New Mexico's Attorney General, Raul Torrez, accused Grok of being one of several AI platforms lacking the necessary protections to prevent violations of privacy and dignity, particularly involving children. Officials globally are demanding accountability from tech companies to prevent exploitation.

