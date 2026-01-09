EU Criticizes Iran's Crackdown on Protests
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas condemns the Iranian security forces for their disproportionate response to protests, calling violence against peaceful demonstrators unacceptable. Kallas criticizes Iran for shutting down the internet amid the protests, highlighting a regime fearing its own citizens.
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has spoken out against what she describes as the disproportionate reaction of Iranian security forces to ongoing protests. She condemned the violence used against peaceful demonstrators, labeling such actions as indefensible.
In a statement made on the social media platform X, Kallas criticized Iran's decision to cut internet access during the protests. She argued that such a move illustrates a regime that is fearful of its own population.
Kallas's remarks emphasize growing international concern over the handling of civil unrest in Iran, where reports of violence against protesters continue to provoke global criticism.
