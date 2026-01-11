Left Menu

Strengthening Mobile Security: Government and Industry Unite

New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2026 23:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Electronics and IT is actively consulting with industry stakeholders to tighten mobile safety and security protocols, as reported on Sunday. These discussions, crucial due to the increasing cyber threats targeting smartphones, aim to shape a secure digital landscape for financial and personal data transactions.

A structured consultation process ensures the development of a robust regulatory framework, with the ministry emphasizing the need for strategic engagement. Mobile security vulnerabilities, such as identity theft and unauthorized data access, pose significant risks warranting immediate attention. The ministry is committed to examining industry concerns with openness to safeguard national and business interests.

The move, reinforcing India's cybersecurity stance, includes discussions previously managed by the telecom department. The ITSAR guidelines aim to align safety standards across network and communication devices. Industry leaders express satisfaction with the ongoing, transparent consultation process, recognizing its role in balancing compliance and international best practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

