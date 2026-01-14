Left Menu

Ola Electric Powers Innovation with Expanded 4680 Bharat Cell Platform

Ola Electric expands its 4680 Bharat Cell platform, enabling businesses to purchase advanced energy storage solutions. This move supports diverse applications, from automotive to medical equipment. The company also introduces Ola Shakti, a residential energy solution, and expands delivery of its motorcycles powered by the 4680 Bharat Cell.

Ola Electric has broadened the reach of its 4680 Bharat Cell platform, allowing businesses and startups to directly buy energy storage solutions that serve various sectors, including automotive and medical fields, the company revealed on Wednesday.

The Bengaluru-based firm also announced the availability of its residential Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), Ola Shakti, set for delivery in early 2026. The company has commenced deliveries of its Roadster X+ 9.1kWh motorcycle and expanded the nationwide delivery of the S1 Pro+ 5.2kWh.

The 4680 Bharat Cell, at the heart of Ola Electric's energy ecosystem, is driving innovation across India's automotive and consumer markets, empowering businesses to leverage cutting-edge technology for growth.

