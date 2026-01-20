Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy at Davos: Dmitriev Eyes New Horizons

Kirill Dmitriev, Russia's special envoy, has arrived in Davos to engage in key discussions on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. His agenda includes dialogues on resolving the Ukraine conflict and exploring potential commercial collaborations between Russia and the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:29 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy at Davos: Dmitriev Eyes New Horizons
  • Country:
  • Russia

Kirill Dmitriev, the special envoy for the Russian President, made his presence known at the World Economic Forum in Davos, reportedly for crucial talks.

Sources indicate that Dmitriev's agenda includes discussions with U.S. officials aimed at addressing the ongoing Ukraine conflict and future economic ties.

Dmitriev plays a pivotal role in these high-level meetings, focusing on potential avenues for cooperation between Russia and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Major Rift in Netherlands' Freedom Party: Wilders Faces Leadership Challenge

Major Rift in Netherlands' Freedom Party: Wilders Faces Leadership Challenge

 Netherlands
2
Congress Secures Key Victory in Chandrapur Municipal Elections

Congress Secures Key Victory in Chandrapur Municipal Elections

 India
3
National record holder pole vaulter, coach face humiliation; forced to pay to travel with kits

National record holder pole vaulter, coach face humiliation; forced to pay t...

 India
4
Tragic Collision: Pilgrimage Bus and Truck Crash on Jodhpur-Jaisalmer Highway

Tragic Collision: Pilgrimage Bus and Truck Crash on Jodhpur-Jaisalmer Highwa...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026