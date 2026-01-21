Left Menu

Europe's Telecoms Revolution: Spectrum for All, But Will Big Tech Pay?

The European Commission's Digital Networks Act proposes unlimited radio spectrum licensing to boost telecom investment but stops short of mandating Big Tech to fund broadband infrastructure. The Act encourages voluntary cooperation and aims for full fibre coverage by 2030-2035 across the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:00 IST
Europe's Telecoms Revolution: Spectrum for All, But Will Big Tech Pay?

A major boost has been announced for Europe's telecoms sector as the European Commission unveiled the Digital Networks Act on Wednesday. The proposal aims to allow telecom operators to utilize radio spectrum indefinitely, significantly increasing predictability in the industry. However, demands for Big Tech to financially support broadband developments were not addressed.

The Act is part of a telecom rules revamp requiring approval from both EU countries and the European Parliament. Longer and renewable spectrum licenses are expected to foster investment and innovation. The EU's goal is to ensure full fibre coverage across the 27-member bloc by 2030-2035, underlining Europe's digital sovereignty and leadership.

The telecom industry, including giants like Deutsche Telekom and Orange, has been pushing for Big Tech to cover network costs due to their substantial internet traffic. Instead, the Act proposes a voluntary cooperation mechanism, allowing governments flexibility to extend the fibre transition deadline if needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Orissa High Court Demands Justice and Support for Disabled CRPF Constable

Orissa High Court Demands Justice and Support for Disabled CRPF Constable

 India
2
Italy Weighs Withdrawal from Trump's Controversial Peace Board Initiative

Italy Weighs Withdrawal from Trump's Controversial Peace Board Initiative

 Global
3
Starmer Stands Firm Against Trump Over Greenland Dispute

Starmer Stands Firm Against Trump Over Greenland Dispute

 Global
4
Mysterious Discovery: Burnt Body Found Near Kanpur-Jhansi Highway

Mysterious Discovery: Burnt Body Found Near Kanpur-Jhansi Highway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026