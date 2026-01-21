Europe's Telecoms Revolution: Spectrum for All, But Will Big Tech Pay?

A major boost has been announced for Europe's telecoms sector as the European Commission unveiled the Digital Networks Act on Wednesday. The proposal aims to allow telecom operators to utilize radio spectrum indefinitely, significantly increasing predictability in the industry. However, demands for Big Tech to financially support broadband developments were not addressed.

The Act is part of a telecom rules revamp requiring approval from both EU countries and the European Parliament. Longer and renewable spectrum licenses are expected to foster investment and innovation. The EU's goal is to ensure full fibre coverage across the 27-member bloc by 2030-2035, underlining Europe's digital sovereignty and leadership.

The telecom industry, including giants like Deutsche Telekom and Orange, has been pushing for Big Tech to cover network costs due to their substantial internet traffic. Instead, the Act proposes a voluntary cooperation mechanism, allowing governments flexibility to extend the fibre transition deadline if needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)