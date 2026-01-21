Alecta's Bold Move: Divesting Billions from U.S. Treasuries
Swedish pension fund Alecta has sold most of its U.S. Treasuries due to political and financial instability in the U.S., as reported by Dagens Industri. The divestment is estimated at 70-80 billion Swedish crowns. Similarly, Danish AkademikerPension plans to offload $100 million in U.S. treasuries this month.
Sweden's pension fund Alecta has taken a significant step by shedding a majority of its U.S. Treasury holdings, reacting to the growing risk and uncertainty in American politics, according to a report by business daily Dagens Industri on Wednesday.
The details of the divestment indicate an estimated range of 70 to 80 billion Swedish crowns, approximately $7.7 to $8.8 billion, although Alecta has not provided official comments on the matter.
In a related move, Denmark's AkademikerPension announced plans to sell off its U.S. Treasury holdings, valued at around $100 million, citing weak financial conditions in the U.S. government.
