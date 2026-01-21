Left Menu

Alecta's Bold Move: Divesting Billions from U.S. Treasuries

Swedish pension fund Alecta has sold most of its U.S. Treasuries due to political and financial instability in the U.S., as reported by Dagens Industri. The divestment is estimated at 70-80 billion Swedish crowns. Similarly, Danish AkademikerPension plans to offload $100 million in U.S. treasuries this month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 17:21 IST
Sweden's pension fund Alecta has taken a significant step by shedding a majority of its U.S. Treasury holdings, reacting to the growing risk and uncertainty in American politics, according to a report by business daily Dagens Industri on Wednesday.

The details of the divestment indicate an estimated range of 70 to 80 billion Swedish crowns, approximately $7.7 to $8.8 billion, although Alecta has not provided official comments on the matter.

In a related move, Denmark's AkademikerPension announced plans to sell off its U.S. Treasury holdings, valued at around $100 million, citing weak financial conditions in the U.S. government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

