Alecta's Bold Move: Divesting Billions from U.S. Treasuries

Sweden's pension fund Alecta has taken a significant step by shedding a majority of its U.S. Treasury holdings, reacting to the growing risk and uncertainty in American politics, according to a report by business daily Dagens Industri on Wednesday.

The details of the divestment indicate an estimated range of 70 to 80 billion Swedish crowns, approximately $7.7 to $8.8 billion, although Alecta has not provided official comments on the matter.

In a related move, Denmark's AkademikerPension announced plans to sell off its U.S. Treasury holdings, valued at around $100 million, citing weak financial conditions in the U.S. government.

