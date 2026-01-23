Left Menu

The Human Factor in the AI Era: Balancing Innovation and Employment

Cognizant's President Americas, Surya Gummadi, emphasizes the continued vital role of humans in an AI-driven landscape. He discusses the integration of AI across industries and the importance of human oversight and governance. Gummadi assures that while AI agents may outnumber humans, both will coexist in a balanced workforce.

Davos | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming ubiquitous across industries, Cognizant's President Americas, Surya Gummadi, underscores the indispensable role of humans. Speaking at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Gummadi emphasized that even as AI agents proliferate, human input remains crucial.

Gummadi elucidated how AI is transforming sectors like finance, healthcare, and manufacturing. However, despite AI's widespread application, humans are essential for managing trust and governance and training AI models. Cognizant aids companies in AI adoption with a three-vector model focusing on productivity, industrialization, and business transformation.

Amid concerns of job displacement, Gummadi reassures that technological shifts historically lead to new job creation. While acknowledging a temporary transition period, Gummadi remains optimistic, asserting efforts to enhance productivity and mitigate job loss impacts, ensuring a harmonious human-AI workforce balance.

