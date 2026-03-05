Left Menu

Agentic AI 2026: Navigating Mid-Market Enterprises to Seamless AI Integration

The report highlights that only 15% of mid-market enterprises have scaled agentic AI. It offers a framework to help organizations overcome challenges and effectively integrate AI into core functions, delivering measurable impact across various sectors. Key insights include digital maturity's role in adoption and execution readiness challenges.

Today, R Systems International Limited, in collaboration with Everest Group, unveiled a comprehensive report titled Agentic AI 2026: A Mid-Market Playbook for Adoption and Scale. This in-depth study is designed to guide mid-market enterprises from AI experimentation to widespread, enterprise-level execution.

The report, drawing insights from over 200 global mid-market leaders, provides a practical framework for integrating agentic AI to achieve measurable impact. Highlighting significant findings, the report identifies sectors like IT operations and software engineering as prime beneficiaries, with noticeable efficiency leaps already being delivered.

Despite promising applications, a mere 15% of enterprises have effectively operationalized AI, underscoring execution challenges like integration complexity and governance gaps. The study stresses the need for well-defined governance frameworks and a phased adoption sequence to unlock long-term value, positioning enterprises for sustained competitive advantage by 2026.

