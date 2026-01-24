Market Jitters: Intel's Forecast Sparks Caution Amid AI Boom

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower, primarily due to Intel's bleak revenue forecast, ending a week marked by market fluctuations. This downturn came despite recent gains following President Trump's tariff threats against European allies.

The Dow lost 285.30 points, marking a 0.58% drop, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed mild increases of 0.03% and 0.28% respectively. However, these were insufficient to recover from the week's losses, leaving investors cautious yet hopeful about the U.S. economy's strength.

Investor confidence persists, bolstered by robust corporate earnings and a strong economy, despite anticipated political and economic volatility. Intel's stock fell by 17% due to unmet revenue expectations, casting a spotlight on tech firms' pressure to validate AI-driven growth during the 'show-me' earnings period.

(With inputs from agencies.)