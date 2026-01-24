Left Menu

Market Jitters: Intel's Forecast Sparks Caution Amid AI Boom

The Dow Jones fell on Friday due to Intel's disappointing forecast, despite recent gains. Investors remain optimistic about the economy, even with expected midterm volatility. Intel's 17% stock drop highlights tech sector challenges as investors anticipate revenue growth to justify valuations and excitement around AI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 03:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 03:29 IST
On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower, primarily due to Intel's bleak revenue forecast, ending a week marked by market fluctuations. This downturn came despite recent gains following President Trump's tariff threats against European allies.

The Dow lost 285.30 points, marking a 0.58% drop, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed mild increases of 0.03% and 0.28% respectively. However, these were insufficient to recover from the week's losses, leaving investors cautious yet hopeful about the U.S. economy's strength.

Investor confidence persists, bolstered by robust corporate earnings and a strong economy, despite anticipated political and economic volatility. Intel's stock fell by 17% due to unmet revenue expectations, casting a spotlight on tech firms' pressure to validate AI-driven growth during the 'show-me' earnings period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

