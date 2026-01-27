India's Drive to Electric Mobility: A Roadmap to Net-Zero Emissions

India has laid a strategic roadmap to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070, centering its plans on electric mobility, stated Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Inaugurating a symposium on International Automotive Technology, Kumaraswamy highlighted India's impressive economic growth, stating it is on course to become the third-largest global economy.

Key initiatives like FAME-II and PM E-DRIVE schemes are accelerating electric vehicle adoption, with significant investments promoting domestic manufacturing and global competitiveness.

