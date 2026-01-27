India's Drive to Electric Mobility: A Roadmap to Net-Zero Emissions
India's Heavy Industries Minister, H D Kumaraswamy, highlighted the country's roadmap towards net-zero emissions by 2070 through electric mobility. Key schemes like FAME-II and PM E-DRIVE are fostering EV adoption. The REPM scheme and Production Linked Incentive for Auto sector aim to bolster indigenous manufacturing and global competitiveness.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:44 IST
- Country:
- India
India has laid a strategic roadmap to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070, centering its plans on electric mobility, stated Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy.
Inaugurating a symposium on International Automotive Technology, Kumaraswamy highlighted India's impressive economic growth, stating it is on course to become the third-largest global economy.
Key initiatives like FAME-II and PM E-DRIVE schemes are accelerating electric vehicle adoption, with significant investments promoting domestic manufacturing and global competitiveness.
(With inputs from agencies.)