Ro's Revolutionary Weight Loss Pill Gains Popularity Amidst Super Bowl Ad Campaign

Telehealth company Ro is witnessing high demand for its new weight loss pill, Wegovy, especially among men who preferred pills over injections. Ro's strategic Super Bowl advertising, featuring Serena Williams, aims to address stigma and promote broader benefits. The company highlights its accessibility and partnership with leading pharmaceutical firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:31 IST
Telehealth company Ro is experiencing an influx of customers seeking its newly launched pill version of Wegovy for weight loss, according to CEO Zach Reitano. The pill format, preferred by men over injections, offers convenience and an introductory price of $149 per month, making it an attractive option for consumers.

Ro collaborates with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to provide weight loss solutions, selling their GLP-1 drugs via direct-to-consumer platforms. These drugs, based on semaglutide, mimic gut hormones to suppress appetite. Launched on January 5, Wegovy holds the distinction of being the only GLP-1 pill approved for weight loss.

In a move to break stigma around GLP-1 treatments, Ro has planned a massive Super Bowl ad featuring Serena Williams. With over 100 million viewers annually, the Super Bowl offers a prime advertising opportunity. Ro's campaign, 'Healthier on Ro,' emphasizes benefits beyond mere weight loss, such as joint pain relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

