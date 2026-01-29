Copper Crisis Looms Amid AI Power Surge: A Global Energy Challenge

According to the latest Economic Survey, the world is on the brink of a copper shortage, largely due to escalating power demands from artificial intelligence data centers. This shortage spotlights the importance of critical minerals, turning them into strategic pressure points in the race for global energy transition.

The survey emphasizes that vital minerals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper, and rare earth elements, are now pivotal in shaping the low-carbon economy. This shift has pronounced implications for energy security, industrial competitiveness, and geopolitical dynamics. Export restrictions from key source countries further exacerbate these challenges.

With copper prices showing volatility due to mine disruptions in Indonesia, Congo, and Chile, there's growing concern about medium to long-term supply shortages. As the demand from power sectors worldwide increases, significant investment in renewable energy production is crucial. The survey underscores that millions of tonnes of copper will be needed, far exceeding current extraction capacities.

(With inputs from agencies.)