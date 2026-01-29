Left Menu

Copper Crisis Looms Amid AI Power Surge: A Global Energy Challenge

An economic survey warns of an imminent copper shortage driven by increasing demand from AI data centers. Copper, along with other critical minerals, is vital for the energy transition but faces supply challenges due to mine outages and trade restrictions. Massive investment in renewable energy is necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:24 IST
Copper Crisis Looms Amid AI Power Surge: A Global Energy Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

According to the latest Economic Survey, the world is on the brink of a copper shortage, largely due to escalating power demands from artificial intelligence data centers. This shortage spotlights the importance of critical minerals, turning them into strategic pressure points in the race for global energy transition.

The survey emphasizes that vital minerals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper, and rare earth elements, are now pivotal in shaping the low-carbon economy. This shift has pronounced implications for energy security, industrial competitiveness, and geopolitical dynamics. Export restrictions from key source countries further exacerbate these challenges.

With copper prices showing volatility due to mine disruptions in Indonesia, Congo, and Chile, there's growing concern about medium to long-term supply shortages. As the demand from power sectors worldwide increases, significant investment in renewable energy production is crucial. The survey underscores that millions of tonnes of copper will be needed, far exceeding current extraction capacities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026