Left Menu

India's Space Sector: A New Frontier for Economic Growth

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the growing impact of India's space sector on the economy, with significant revenue from foreign satellite launches. The sector's expansion, emphasized by new policies encouraging private participation, is projected to dramatically increase its economic contribution in the coming decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:27 IST
India's Space Sector: A New Frontier for Economic Growth
space sector
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the crucial role India's space sector is playing in the nation's economic development. During a session in the Rajya Sabha, Singh pointed out a substantial increase in revenue from launching foreign satellites, with 399 of 434 satellites launched since 2014, generating significant income.

He attributed the sector's progress to policy shifts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which opened up the space industry to private investment, marking a transformative period for the Indian space economy. Since these changes, India has accrued 323 million Euros and USD 233 million from this initiative.

Looking ahead, Singh projected that the current USD 8.4 billion Indian space economy could expand four to fivefold in the next decade, becoming a central hub for space manufacturing, entrepreneurship, and economic activity globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026