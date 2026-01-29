India's Space Sector: A New Frontier for Economic Growth

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the crucial role India's space sector is playing in the nation's economic development. During a session in the Rajya Sabha, Singh pointed out a substantial increase in revenue from launching foreign satellites, with 399 of 434 satellites launched since 2014, generating significant income.

He attributed the sector's progress to policy shifts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which opened up the space industry to private investment, marking a transformative period for the Indian space economy. Since these changes, India has accrued 323 million Euros and USD 233 million from this initiative.

Looking ahead, Singh projected that the current USD 8.4 billion Indian space economy could expand four to fivefold in the next decade, becoming a central hub for space manufacturing, entrepreneurship, and economic activity globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)