Left Menu

AI Revolution: India's Vision for a Transparent and Secure Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's unique potential in the digital sector, promoting transparency and security in AI. He urged collaboration during a meeting with AI industry leaders, aligning with the upcoming IndiaAI Impact Summit. Participants discussed ethical AI use and bolstering India's position in global AI innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:35 IST
AI Revolution: India's Vision for a Transparent and Secure Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted India's distinctive proposition in the digital space, underscoring the global trust it enjoys due to its scale, diversity, and democratic framework. He called for an AI ecosystem characterized by transparency, impartiality, and security during a high-level meeting with AI industry leaders.

During the interaction at his residence, PM Modi emphasized the necessity of integrating new technologies across sectors, advocating for indigenous advancements to propel national growth. The dialogue was geared towards enhancing strategic collaborations ahead of the IndiaAI Impact Summit, set to take place in February.

Leaders from the AI sector, including CEOs from prominent firms such as Wipro, TCS, and Zoho Corporation, supported the initiative, acknowledging the government's efforts to position India as a leader in AI. Ethical AI use, talent development, and leveraging existing technological models like UPI for AI advancement were key discussion points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026