AI Revolution: India's Vision for a Transparent and Secure Future
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's unique potential in the digital sector, promoting transparency and security in AI. He urged collaboration during a meeting with AI industry leaders, aligning with the upcoming IndiaAI Impact Summit. Participants discussed ethical AI use and bolstering India's position in global AI innovation.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted India's distinctive proposition in the digital space, underscoring the global trust it enjoys due to its scale, diversity, and democratic framework. He called for an AI ecosystem characterized by transparency, impartiality, and security during a high-level meeting with AI industry leaders.
During the interaction at his residence, PM Modi emphasized the necessity of integrating new technologies across sectors, advocating for indigenous advancements to propel national growth. The dialogue was geared towards enhancing strategic collaborations ahead of the IndiaAI Impact Summit, set to take place in February.
Leaders from the AI sector, including CEOs from prominent firms such as Wipro, TCS, and Zoho Corporation, supported the initiative, acknowledging the government's efforts to position India as a leader in AI. Ethical AI use, talent development, and leveraging existing technological models like UPI for AI advancement were key discussion points.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI-Driven Revolution: TakeTwo Elevates Indian Cinema with Groundbreaking Technology
Deezer's AI Breakthrough: Combating Music Fraud with Revolutionary Detection Technology
Neuralink Trials: A Glimpse Into the Future of Brain Technology
Tesla's $2 Billion AI Investment: A Game-Changer in Autonomous Technology
Swadeshi inevitable and necessary in wake of export control, technology denials by developed nations: Survey.