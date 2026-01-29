AI Revolution: India's Vision for a Transparent and Secure Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted India's distinctive proposition in the digital space, underscoring the global trust it enjoys due to its scale, diversity, and democratic framework. He called for an AI ecosystem characterized by transparency, impartiality, and security during a high-level meeting with AI industry leaders.

During the interaction at his residence, PM Modi emphasized the necessity of integrating new technologies across sectors, advocating for indigenous advancements to propel national growth. The dialogue was geared towards enhancing strategic collaborations ahead of the IndiaAI Impact Summit, set to take place in February.

Leaders from the AI sector, including CEOs from prominent firms such as Wipro, TCS, and Zoho Corporation, supported the initiative, acknowledging the government's efforts to position India as a leader in AI. Ethical AI use, talent development, and leveraging existing technological models like UPI for AI advancement were key discussion points.

(With inputs from agencies.)