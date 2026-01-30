UPDATE 1-China's CSPC Pharmaceutical signs deal with AstraZeneca for weight loss therapy
AstraZeneca will license experimental drugs for obesity and weight-related conditions from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and collaborate on additional projects, paying $1.2 billion upfront and up to $17.3 billion more if development and sales milestones are met, the Chinese drugmaker said Friday.
AstraZeneca will license experimental drugs for obesity and weight-related conditions from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and collaborate on additional projects, paying $1.2 billion upfront and up to $17.3 billion more if development and sales milestones are met, the Chinese drugmaker said Friday. The deal is the latest tie-up between the two pharmaceutical giants, following collaboration in areas such as artificial intelligence. It expands AstraZeneca's investment in the growing obesity market led by Western rivals. The British-Swedish drugmaker has also licensed an experimental weight-loss pill from China's EccoGene. CSPC shares were down about 10% in Hong Kong after the announcement. The newly licensed drug candidates from CSPC include SYH2082, a "clinical-ready" product, and three other pre-clinical products in its injectable weight-management portfolio, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. The agreement covers the development, manufacturing and commercialisation of the candidates. AstraZeneca has been granted a global license, excluding Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, and mainland China.
AstraZeneca will also collaborate on four additional new programmes with CSPC, using CSPC's proprietary platforms for sustained-release delivery technology and AI-driven peptide drug discovery. AstraZeneca and CSPC did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether the licensing deal was part of a $15 billion investment in China that AstraZeneca announced on Thursday.
