UPDATE 1-MSF says it will not share staff details demanded by Israel to access Gaza

MSF, which supports and helps staff hospitals in Gaza, is one of 37 international organisations that Israel ordered this month to stop work in the Palestinian territories unless they meet new rules ​including providing employee details. The aid groups say sharing such staff information could pose a safety risk, ‍pointing to the hundreds of aid workers who were killed or injured during the two-year Gaza war.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 19:49 IST
Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said on Friday it will not ‌submit lists of staff demanded by Israel to maintain access to Gaza and the West Bank, saying it had not been able to obtain assurances ⁠over the safety of its teams. MSF, which supports and helps staff hospitals in Gaza, is one of 37 international organisations that Israel ordered this month to stop work in the Palestinian territories unless they meet new rules ​including providing employee details.

The aid groups say sharing such staff information could pose a safety risk, ‍pointing to the hundreds of aid workers who were killed or injured during the two-year Gaza war. Israel's diaspora ministry, which manages the registration process, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Israel has previously said the registrations were meant ⁠to prevent ‌diversions of aid by ⁠Palestinian armed groups. Aid agencies dispute that substantial aid has been diverted.

MSF had said last week it would be prepared ‍to share a partial list of Palestinian and international staff who had agreed to release that information, provided the list ​be used only for administrative purposes and not put its team at risk. It also said ⁠it wanted to retain control over the management of medical humanitarian supplies. "However, despite repeated efforts, it became evident in recent days that ⁠we were unable to build engagement with Israeli authorities on the concrete assurances required," MSF said in a statement.

It said there could be a devastating impact on humanitarian services if it is banned from ⁠operating in Gaza and the West Bank, amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The Ministry of Health ⁠in Gaza said ‌in a statement on Friday that it rejected sharing data of health staff working with partner health institutions, saying it threatened the personal safety of workers.

