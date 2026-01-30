Left Menu

NASA delays first Artemis moonshot with astronauts because of extreme cold at launch site

NASA has delayed astronauts upcoming trip to the moon because of near-freezing temperatures expected at the launch site. The change leaves NASA with only three days in February to send four astronauts around the moon and back, before slipping into March.

PTI | Capecanaveral | Updated: 30-01-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 20:31 IST
NASA delays first Artemis moonshot with astronauts because of extreme cold at launch site

NASA has delayed astronauts' upcoming trip to the moon because of near-freezing temperatures expected at the launch site. The first Artemis moonshot with a crew is now targeted for no earlier than Feb. 8, two days later than planned. NASA was all set to conduct a fuelling test of the 322-foot (98-metre) moon rocket on Saturday, but called everything off late Thursday because of the expected cold. The critical dress rehearsal is now set for Monday, weather permitting. The change leaves NASA with only three days in February to send four astronauts around the moon and back, before slipping into March. ''Any additional delays would result in a day for day change,'' NASA said in a statement Friday. Heaters are keeping the Orion capsule warm atop the rocket, officials said, and rocket-purging systems are also being adapted to the cold. Commander Reid Wiseman and his crew remain in quarantine in Houston and their arrival at Kennedy Space Center in Florida is uncertain. NASA has only a handful of days any given month to launch its first lunar crew in more than half a century. Apollo 17 closed out that storied moon exploration program in 1972.(AP) RD RD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026