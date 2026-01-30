Torrent Electricals launches switchgear portfolio

Left Menu

Torrent Electricals, a part of Torrent Group, on Friday announced the launch of its switchgear portfolio, along with its refreshed brand identity. The launch of the switchgear portfolio and refreshed brand identity reflects a unified approach towards building a strong, safety-led presence in the electrical products segment, supported by focused investments in research and innovation, Torrent Group Director Varun Mehta said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 20:38 IST
Torrent Electricals, a part of Torrent Group, on Friday announced the launch of its switchgear portfolio, along with its refreshed brand identity. The new brand identity reflects Torrent Electricals' progression in response to the changing demands of India's electrical market. ''The launch of the switchgear portfolio and refreshed brand identity reflects a unified approach towards building a strong, safety-led presence in the electrical products segment, supported by focused investments in research and innovation,'' Torrent Group Director Varun Mehta said. Torrent Electricals is the electrical products vertical of Torrent Group. The company's portfolio includes cables, wires and switchgears, designed with a focus on safety, reliability, and long-term performance.

