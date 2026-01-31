Wipro GE Healthcare Expands Multi-city 'Health Yatra’ to Showcase Latest Technology in Hyderabad

• Aligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, 'Health Yatra' targets underserved communities by engaging frontline clinicians and raising awareness about advanced ultrasound and patient care solutions. • Launched in Sept. 2024 'Health Yatra' traversed 160 districts across UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Northeast, Odisha, and parts of Andhra Pradesh- now progressing through Telangana. Hyderabad, India, 31st January 2026: Wipro GE Healthcare, a leading global provider of healthcare technologies, announced the commencement of the third phase of its statewide activation drive 'Health Yatra'. The Yatra is now underway in Telangana, which began in Jogulamba Gadwal as its inaugural stop. Aligned with the Government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the initiative is designed to deliver wider access at their doorstep and create greater awareness in order to transform the quality of patient care. The initiative aims to empower clinicians with advanced ultrasound and patient care technologies that improve diagnostic accuracy and streamline clinical workflows. Starting in Jogulamba Gadwal, Health Yatra has now reached Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone in its mission to bring advanced diagnostic innovation closer to clinicians and communities across India. As it travels through Telangana, Health Yatra's presence at the IRIA 2026 Annual Conference from 28 January to 1 February amplifies its core purpose - accelerating awareness, strengthening clinical capability, and expanding equitable access to modern ultrasound and patient-care technologies. Stationed at IRIA, the Health Yatra van offers radiologists and clinicians immersive, hands-on exposure to GE HealthCare's latest solutions, empowering deeper clinical engagement, fostering conversations focused on elevating diagnostic confidence, enhancing workflow efficiency, and improving patient outcomes. As a part of the drive, the organization will showcase state-of-the-art med-tech devices and hold interactive product demos, informative sessions, and open opportunities for collaboration between clinicians and industry experts to deliberate on healthcare challenges. The initiative will continue to engage other hospitals and clinicians across Telangana, spreading awareness about advanced healthcare technologies. Anup Kumar, Business Head – Ultrasound, Wipro GE Healthcare said, ''At Wipro GE Healthcare, we remain committed to the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Through the Health Yatra initiative, our experts connect directly with frontline clinicians with an aim to revolutionize the delivery of care in underserved markets. By demonstrating how advanced healthcare technologies can enhance both the quality and delivery of care, our endeavour is to support clinicians and communities alike, enabling greater and more equitable access to care.'' Atul Chadha, Business Head, Patient Care Solutions, Wipro GE Healthcare said, ''The Health Yatra campaign focuses on educating and empowering clinicians in underserved communities to make more informed diagnostic and treatment decisions with the help of modern healthcare technologies. Health equity has been central to Wipro GE Healthcare's focus and legacy, and with this initiative, we aim to strengthen our commitment further in democratizing access.'' The experiential healthcare yatra began in September of 2024 in Uttar Pradesh, moved through Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Northeast, Odisha, parts of Andhra Pradesh and now continues across Telangana. By knowledge-sharing and awareness of modern technologies, the initiative aims to empower clinicians and enhance patient care in underserved markets. About Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. Wipro GE Healthcare Private Limited is a Joint Venture (JV) between GE Precision Healthcare LLC, USA, and Wipro Enterprises Limited, India. Established in 1990, it is one of the most successful and longest-running JVs in the region with operations spread across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan. The company is one of the most premium Medical Technology players in the South Asia region. Wipro GE Healthcare is focused on addressing some of the toughest healthcare challenges - helping lower maternal and infant deaths, enabling early detection of cancer, providing precision-care pathways for heart diseases, and driving better outcomes for trauma patients, among others. About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GE HealthCare is a trusted partner and leading global healthcare solutions provider, innovating medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and integrated, cloud-first AI-enabled solutions, services and data analytics. We aim to make hospitals and health systems more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient's journey across care pathways. Together, our Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from screening and diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. We are a $19.7 billion business with approximately 53,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits. GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2025 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™. Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website https://www.gehealthcare.com for more information. (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)