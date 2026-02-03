Britain's privacy watchdog has commenced a formal investigation into Elon Musk's xAI chatbot, Grok, focusing on its data processing practices and the potential creation of harmful sexualized content.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) announced the probe targets xAI and X Internet Unlimited Company, responsible for data control within the European Union.

This investigation follows reports of Grok being used to produce non-consensual sexual images of individuals, including minors, raising significant concerns under UK data protection laws and sparking heightened global regulatory attention.

