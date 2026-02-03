Left Menu

Investigation Launched into Elon Musk's xAI Chatbot over Data Privacy Concerns

Britain's privacy watchdog is investigating Elon Musk's xAI chatbot Grok over concerns regarding its handling of personal data and the generation of harmful sexualized content. The probe involves xAI and X Internet Unlimited Company, highlighting risks under UK data protection law and prompting global regulatory scrutiny.

Updated: 03-02-2026 17:52 IST
Britain's privacy watchdog has commenced a formal investigation into Elon Musk's xAI chatbot, Grok, focusing on its data processing practices and the potential creation of harmful sexualized content.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) announced the probe targets xAI and X Internet Unlimited Company, responsible for data control within the European Union.

This investigation follows reports of Grok being used to produce non-consensual sexual images of individuals, including minors, raising significant concerns under UK data protection laws and sparking heightened global regulatory attention.

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

