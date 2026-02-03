Left Menu

Spain's Bold Move: Banning Social Media for Minors

Spain plans to ban social media for under-16s and hold executives responsible for hate speech, following Australia's lead in such regulation. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez calls for European cooperation to protect children. The proposed law also targets algorithmic manipulation, facing criticism from the far-right.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:26 IST
Spain is set to introduce a sweeping ban on social media for those under the age of 16, with new legislation holding social media executives accountable for hate speech on their platforms. This move aligns Spain with several countries like Britain and France contemplating stricter social media regulations.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the initiative at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, urging other European nations to adopt similar measures. In a bid to counteract the 'digital Wild West,' Spain joins a 'Coalition of the Digitally Willing,' aimed at enforcing cross-border regulation in the digital space.

Sanchez's proposal triggers controversy, as critics from the far-right Vox party argue it serves as a means to suppress government criticism. However, with a significant portion of the Spanish public in favor of social media restrictions for minors, the debate continues to gain momentum.

